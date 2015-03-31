Ryan Reynolds is hitting the gym hard, and it's definitely getting the desired results.

The 38-year-old new dad recently tweeted this picture of him flexing his arm with an adorable young fan, writing, "This stud out-benched me in the gym Sunday. Nice meeting you Adley."

With the way his muscles are looking in this tank top, his diet and exercise discipline is obviously paying off!

Ryan is currently in training for his role as "Deadpool," for the upcoming Marvel movie of the same name. Last Friday, he shared the first pic of himself in full costume as the popular anti-hero, striking a hilarious Burt Reynolds-style pose.

"With great power, comes great irresponsibility," he joked, also poking fun at Spider-Man's signature catchphrase.

"Deadpool" is set to hit theaters on Feb, 12, 2016.

Earlier this month, the handsome star finally revealed his baby girl's name -- his first child with wife Blake Lively -- in an interview with the "Today" show.

