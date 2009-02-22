The Screen Actors Guild has rejected what producers are calling their "last, best and final offer" for a new contract.



The guild, which had restarted negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers last week, turned down the contract offer over the weekend largely because of its length. Producers are insisting on a three-year term, which would put SAG out of sync with the other Hollywood unions and likely weaken its bargaining position the next time around.



The guild called it a "last-minute and surprise demand" that's unacceptable. Producers responded that they have a "strong and fair" offer on the table. SAG members have been working under an expired contract since July.



