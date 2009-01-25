LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A look at what the stars said backstage and on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards: ——— KING OF THE WORLD: "Slumdog Millionaire" actor Dev Patel ran into his first love on the red carpet: Kate Winslet. "It's surreal. I mean, walking down the red carpet today, I see people who have been winning Oscars since before I even contemplated being an actor," he said backstage. "She was like my first love, Kate Winslet. And she knew who I was." ——— LEARNING CURVE: For James Franco, working on "Milk" was not only a professional thrill but also a learning experience. "I grew up in the Bay Area, where all these events took place, and I was never taught anything about (gay rights activist Harvey) Milk or who he was, so... I can't expect the rest of the world to know. That's the most important thing," he said. ——— STRIKING OUT: Holly Hunter said on the red carpet before the show that actors come to the SAG Awards to support the union, which has struggled internally over leadership and a possible strike authorization vote. "One of the great powers of the union — any union — is the ability to strike," Hunter said. "And I support them." ——— FAMILY AFFAIR: Anne Hathaway, who is nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Rachel Getting Married," said she is "trying to keep a healthy perspective" about awards season — and that meant spending Oscar nomination morning at her parents' house. "I figured I'd be crying either way," she said, "so it would be good to be with mommy and daddy." ——— MAKING AN ENTRANCE: Tracey Ullman said she spent her time on the red carpet spotting stars. "It's great fun. You see who's had work done," she joked. "You see what thespians are aging, who aren't. We just stopped around the corner for a Starbucks, and half the people are in their limos at Starbucks just circling because no one wants to arrive too early." ——— On the Net: http://www.sagawards.org