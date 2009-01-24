PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- The Sundance Film Festival's prizes for best U.S. drama have gone to "Push" — the dark yet hopeful story of a young woman finding her way out of nightmarish circumstances in 1980s Harlem. "Push," based on the 1996 novel by the poet Sapphire and directed by Lee Daniels, won both the grand jury and audience awards. The film version is subtitled "Based on the Novel by Sapphire" to distinguish it from the Dakota Fanning-Chris Evans sci-fi thriller due out next month. Mo'Nique, Mariah Carey and Paula Patton star alongside newcomer Gabourey Sidibe, who plays pregnant 16-year-old Precious Jones. The grand jury prize for U.S. documentary went to "We Live in Public," focusing on Internet pioneer Josh Harris and his failed "lifecasting" art projects. The film was directed by Ondi Timoner.