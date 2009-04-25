Salma Hayek and French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault - who quietly wed at City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day - have walked down the aisle again.

Usmagazine.com has confirmed that the two wed Saturday on the second floor at the Teatro La Fenice, an opera house in Venice, Italy.

Guests arrived by boat, with Venitian masks covering their faces. Among the celeb attendees: Penelope Cruz and beau Javier Bardem, Ashley Judd and Antonio Banderas and wife Melanie Griffith. Woody Harrelson and Edward Norton, Hayek's ex, were also spotted in Venice.

Lilies, orchids and other blooms were delivered earlier in the day, so the ceremony likely had a strong floral scent.

A five-course reception banquet, also at Teatro La Fenice, is set to take place after the ceremony.

The weekend celebration began Friday with a rehearsal dinner at the historic Punta Della Dogana. Guests at the masked ball included French president Jacques Chirac and wife Bernadette and Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend. A farewell brunch is set for Sunday.

Asked about her feelings for her husband, 46, Hayek, 42, told April's In Style, "He's the best."

The two -- who first got engaged in 2007 but called off the wedding in 2008 -- welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma in September 2007.

"She is unique, magical - definitely the most colorful person I've ever met," the actress told In Style. "I feel so connected to her, but at the same time, we are completely different. I discover something new about her every day."