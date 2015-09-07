After Sam Smith posted a cryptic Instagram on Monday that lead to speculation that he'd be singing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie "Spectre," the 23-year-old singer confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"This is one of the highlights of my career," Smith wrote. "I am honoured to finally announce that I will be singing the next Bond theme song."

The song is titled "Writing on the Wall" and is to be released Oct. 26.

"I am so excited to be a part of this iconic British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my biggest musical inspirations," he added, before listing ways to pre-order the track. "I hope you all enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it."

The film, which is directed by Sam Mendes, hits theaters Nov. 6.