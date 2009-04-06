Samantha Ronson Family Seeks Restraining Order The Beverly Hills police confirm the news to Us three days after security kept Lindsay Lohan away from Sam

Samantha Ronson's, mother and sister asked Beverly Hills police how they could obtain a retraining order three days after Lindsay Lohan banned from a Ronson family event, Usmagazine.com exclusively reports.

"They were directed to the court to get a restraining order," Beverly Hills Sgt. Nutall told Us. The officer would not confirm the inquiry was about Lindsay but the drama between the tempestuous lovers crested this weekend after news spread that Samantha broke up with Lindsay.

At a party honoring Samantha's sister, clothes designer Charlotte Ronson, at Bar Marmont on Friday security were told not to let Lindsay in if she showed.

Lindsay followed up the snub with Twitter postings disparging Samantha and Charlotte. With both families staying at the Chateau Marmont, the drama escalated with Lindsay trying to barge into Samantha's brother's room.

The locks on Samantha's house were seen being changed today; two weeks ago a window was broken at her house during a fight between the two women.

Lindsay has told friends that Samantha's family is behind their break-up.