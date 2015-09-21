Celebrity chef Sandra Lee is opening up about her battle with breast cancer, speaking out about her recovery for the first time since she announced she was fighting the disease in May.

The Food Network star was recently re-admitted to the hospital for another surgery due to complications from her double mastectomy in May and she opened up to ET's Nancy O'Dell about the tough decision.

"I would make that decision again," Lee said of her surgery. "Absolutely, even given the complications and the secondary infection. There is no question in my mind. [I'm] relieved that there is no cancer left in my body and I just want to move on with my life."

Lee also revealed that her longtime boyfriend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been her rock throughout her battle with cancer and recovery from the mastectomy.

"He was the last person that I saw before I went out [for surgery]," she recalled. "He was in his scrubs, I was in my scrubs."

Lee told O'Dell that the hospital wanted to wheel her in for surgery on a gurney, but the celebrity chef refused.

"I just said no. I am walking in there. I am doing this. I am not going to let cancer or any diagnosis defeat me or my spirit," she said. "And he said 'OK, we are doing this'."

"He said, 'You are good, I love you. I will be here when you wake up'," Lee told O'Dell of Cuomo's supportive words.

The "Semi-Homemade" star got visibly emotional at the memory, jokingly blaming Cuomo for her tears.

"The only one that makes me cry is him," she laughed. "Nothing else makes me cry. Isn't that amazing? He is so sweet."

Lee spoke to ET at Sunday's Emmy Awards about author Jackie Collins, who passed away recently after a battle with breast cancer.

