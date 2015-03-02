Sara Gilbert is a new mom! “The Talk” co-host has given birth to a baby boy named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, her first child with wife Linda Perry. The couple welcomed their son on Saturday, and the big news was announced on Monday’s “The Talk.” Gilbert’s co-host Julie Chen told the audience, “Sara is on maternity leave. She just delivered over the weekend.” She added, “Both mother and child are doing well.”

A photo of the baby boy was also shared; Gossip Cop has video of the whole announcement below. Chen later tweeted, “A Huge congratulations to @THEsaragilbert and her new baby boy … so happy for you and @RealLindaPerry!”

Gilbert’s pregnancy was announced last September. She and Perry married in March 2014. Perry proposed to Gilbert in 2013 in elaborate fashion during a picnic in Los Angeles. The singer-songwriter had arranged for other musicians to pretend to be other “picnickers” and to play “Love Song” by The Cure before pulling out a series of T-shirts that spelled, “Will You Marry Me?” Gilbert has two children, son Levi and daughter Sawyer, from a previous relationship with Allison Adler. Congratulations to her and Perry on their new arrival!