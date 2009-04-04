Entertainment Tonight.

Sarah Palin's sister-in-law was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, and the Wasilla Police Department has issued a statement to ET.

The statement reads: "On April 2, 2009, at approximately 09:05 hours, Wasilla Police responded to a residence on Mill Site Circle for a report of an unknown woman in the owner's residence. Investigation revealed that Diana Palin, age 35, of Wasilla, entered the residence and attempted to steal cash from the owner's bedroom."

The statement continues: "Further investigation revealed the same residence had been burglarized by Palin on March 31st, when approximately $400 had been taken. Palin was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial facility for 2 counts of Burglary in the first degree, Theft in the third degree and Criminal Trespass in the first degree. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or corporate and court approved third party custody. The investigation continues."

A spokeswoman for Gov. Palin says that Diana Palin is the half-sister of the governor's husband, Todd Palin, reports the Associated Press. The family offered no comment.