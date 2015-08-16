Stage falls are embarrassing, especially when they happen on national TV!

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland took a tumble at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, tripping as she took the stage.

The 24-year-old actress almost wiped out when she came up to present the first award of the night, but luckily Sarah managed a graceful recovery.

WATCH: Gina Rodriguez Shows Off Mad Rap Skills at Teen Choice Awards

"I do that sometimes guys. I'm awkward like that, you know?" Hyland joked with the audience. "We're the first ones, you know what I mean? Gotta get it out of the way for everyone else."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Teen Choice nominees fashion roundup

2015 Teen Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland on why she knew she was destined for an extraordinary life