Sarah Michelle Gellar is paying touching tribute to Robin Williams on the first anniversary of his death.

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Williams died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014. Gellar was particularly shaken, having recently co-starred with Williams in the sitcom, “The Crazy Ones.” Now a year later, it’s clear Williams is still on her mind.

Along with a photo of the famous bench from G"ood Will Hunting," Gellar posted a lengthy quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on Instagram. It reads:

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded.”

Gellar poignantly added, “You succeeded RW #RobinWilliams.” She also tweeted a photo of the comedy legend, simply writing, “July 21, 1951- August 11, 2014 #RobinWilliams.” It’s been favorited more than 3,000 times.

The remembrances come just a few weeks after the actress marked Williams’ birthday. Along with a photo where the actor is laughing and she’s looking at him adoringly, Gellar wrote on Instagram, “Smile, though your heart is aching Smile, even though it’s breaking Happy Birthday RW #RobinWilliams #HappyBirthdayRobin.” TELL US: What do you think of Gellar paying tribute to Williams?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars react to Robin's death

Robin's best Insta moments

Remembering Robin Williams