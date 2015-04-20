Sarah Stage captivated the Internet with her barely-there baby bump. Now the model is back, and she’s sharing photos of her toned tummy just four days after giving birth to a baby boy.

On Sunday, Stage captioned an image of herself flaunting a flat stomach while wearing a leopard print bra and black underwear, “4 days post baby. Total pregnancy weight gain was 28 pounds.” She added, “I’m excited to resume my workouts in 5 weeks! #JamesHunter #HealthyBaby #GrannyPanties.” Fans immediately commented on photo, with one writing, “@sarahstage I think ur doing amazing! U look good and so does ur adorable baby.”

Another commenter said, “Sorry but u don’t have to show off @sarahstage don’t put other [new] moms downs.” Yet another fan noted, “Future pregnancy goals. Wow amazing body!” As Gossip Cop previously reported, Stage received both praise and criticism for publicizing her tiny frame while pregnant.

Many people were worried the model wouldn’t deliver a healthy baby because she was so skinny. Despite that concern, Stage gave birth to her baby boy, James Hunter, on April 14 and revealed he weighed 8.7 pounds and was 22 inches long. “As long as the baby is healthy I don’t think anything else matters,” Stage said on “Good Morning America” last month, adding, “That should bet he most important thing.”