An amazing thing happened to Kanye West when he took the BET Awards stage to accept the Visionary Award.

"For the first time in my life, I understand what it's like to feel humbled," the "Yeezus" rapper admitted.

RELATED: Kanye West Finally Listens to Beck and Thinks He's Good!

Kanye, 37, goes on to talk about his wife Kim Kardashian and their biracial relationship. He jokes that he knows there's a stereotype that black men start dating white women when they become successful, but he says that Kim dated "broke black dudes," so he knows that their marriage has "nothin' to do with the money."

Recalling a story Kim told him about her father Robert Kardashian, Sr. -- who was on O.J. Simpson's defense team -- having a racial slur tagged on his Bentley, he goes into saying that he and his wife face racism daily.

"We deal with racism because there are different races," Kanye says, adding to his long list of bizarre quotes. "On the micro, we focus on the different races as opposed to the macro which is the human race."

RELATED: Kanye West Says He's a Blowfish, Not a Shark

The controversial rapper adds, "They will do anything to make a truthful idea seem like a stupid idea."

Continuing to address racism, he tells the audience that just because you can afford a $300,000 car, "doesn't mean you are free."

RELATED: West's 'One-Man Gangbang' and Other Crazy Quotes

He concludes, "We're slaves to the idea of being cool."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars attend New York Fashion Week fall 2015

10 ways Kanye West has recently shown his nicer side

Kylie Jenner models in Kanye West's fashion show, plus more celebrity news