Scarlett Johansson had some fresh ink peeking out of her white cutout dress when she showed up on Thursday's "Tonight Show."

While her colorful left forearm tattoo is almost always on display, this is the first time we're getting a look at the actress' ink on her rib cage. The keyhole of Johansson's dress allowed for some of her tattoo to be visible, and if we had to guess, we're seeing a part of a bird wing.

The subject of "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" star's inked-up rib cage didn't come up when she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon but she did agree to play his game, "Box of Lies."

If you haven't seen Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson or Kerry Washington play the game, here's how it works. Both players must take turns trying to stump each other about what item is hidden inside their mystery boxes.

While you may think the woman who portrays Black Widow can keep a straight face, that's not always the case. However, there's is a bonus round that turns the tables on the whole game.