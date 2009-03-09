NEW YORK (AP) -- Schuyler Chapin, who served as general manager of the Metropolitan Opera and was New York City's cultural affairs commissioner, has died. He was 86.

All Souls Unitarian Church says Chapin died Saturday at his Manhattan home. He had been in failing health.

Chapin ran the Metropolitan Opera in the 1970s under the direction of conductors James Levine and Rafael Kubelik (KOO'-buh-lik). He helped increase box office sales and brought in Beverly Sills for her Met debut.

He also served as vice president for programming at Lincoln Center for five years.

Chapin was city cultural affairs director under Mayor Rudy Giuliani for eight years.