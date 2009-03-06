COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said Friday that Ohioans shouldn't worry about worsening economic conditions.

"Never worry. Never worry about anything," he said as he left a fundraiser for an After-School All-Stars program, the national after-school program he founded in 1992.

Ohio's unemployment rate spiked to 8.8 percent in January, the highest level in more than two decades. In Schwarzenegger's home state of California, the January unemployment rate jumped to 10.1 percent, the state's highest jobless reading in 25 years.

Schwarzenegger was in town to attend the Arnold Sports Festival, an annual event that began as a smaller bodybuilding competition won by Schwarzenegger in 1970. He was expected to tour the exhibition portion of the sports festival Saturday.

