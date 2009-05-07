Entertainment Tonight.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is standing by his famous 'Terminator' line, "I'll be back."

Schwarzenegger's character the T-800 cyborg from the original 'Terminator' film will appear in 'Terminator Salvation,' the Associated Press reports.

The California governor previously hinted that his character might make an appearance in the new film. Roland Kickinger will appear as the T-800 robot originally played by Schwarzenegger, the AP reports.

'Terminator Salvation' hits theaters May 21.