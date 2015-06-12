Scooter Braun compares Justin Bieber to Bob Dylan in a new interview. The remark comes in a discussion about Bieber somewhat reinventing himself by working on the EDM collaboration “Where Are U Now” with Skrillex and Diplo.

Braun appears on the cover of the new Billboard issue with his clients, Martin Garrix and Steve Angello, for an in-depth interview about the rise of EDM music. Bieber is brought into the conversation when the music manager is asked how Bieber ended up working with Skrillex and Diplo’s Jack U. Braun explained, “Justin laid down that vocal in the studio on a piano, and I didn’t know what to do with it. I saw Diplo in a club, and he told me he and Skrillex were working on this Jack U album. Those guys ran with it, and now they have this huge record all around the world.”

The rising mogul went on to recall “a nice moment backstage” at the Ultra Music Festival in March, where, as Gossip Cop reported, Bieber joined his pals to perform the track. Braun remembers, “Martin pulled Justin aside and said, ‘Listen, man, I don’t know what’s going to happen out there on that stage, but I’m really glad you’re doing this.'”

Garrix added to Billboard, “Having Justin onstage had so much impact,” which prompted Braun to declare, “It’s like Bob Dylan. He pissed people off, but whenever he switched, he reinvented himself in a way that made him who he is today.” Braun has previously compared Bieber to Michael Jackson and other music legends.