Scott Disick went on a party binge this weekend, hosting appearances in Las Vegas and Canada. The reality star and party boy, who recently split with longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, kicked things off by hanging out with fans at 1Oak nightclub in Vegas on Friday, before heading to the club Cowboys in Calgary on Saturday.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Disick supposedly stuck to water while partying at 1Oak and left just a few hours after he arrived. But it wasn’t exactly a mellow night. Grainy paparazzi photos have since emerged of Disick kissing an unidentified blonde in the club.

Following his night of partying at 1Oak, Disick hopped on a plane to host another appearance on Saturday at the Calgary club Cowboys. While there, Disick posed for pictures with the club’s “cowbabes” and other fans. Kardashian, for her part, was at home being a mom to her and Disick’s kids.