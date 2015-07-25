Scott Disick broke his silence on his split from Kourtney Kardashian on Friday, speaking to reporters before he hosted a party at 1Oak Las Vegas.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kardashian dumped Disick earlier this month, and while they’ve both been using social media, neither had specially spoken about their breakup. Disick had postponed a 1OAk appearance in the immediate aftermath of the split, but ultimately rescheduled it. The controversial star followed through this time, but didn’t exactly seem to be enjoying himself.

Disick, getting paid a reported $50,000, didn’t crack a smile for any of his red carpet pictures, and stuck to water inside the club. He was joined by Mally Mall and other friends, but reportedly ignored the women in his VIP section. He did pose for a photo with the female fan who won the venue’s contest to meet him, though he later left alone.

Speaking to reporters, Disick said he was “just taking it one day at a time.” He went on, “With everything going on right now, I need to be positive for myself.” Disick responded “sure,” when asked if he was okay, and said he was “excited to be back” at 1Oak, where he’s made countless prior appearances.

As Disick was in Las Vegas, Kardashian was home in Los Angeles with their three children. After meeting up for lunch on Thursday, their first public outing together since the breakup, it was said Kardashian has not 100 percent ruled out a reunion.