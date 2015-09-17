Scott Disick was drunk and borderline incoherent as he left a Hollywood club with seemingly random women early Thursday morning.

Disick was filmed leaving The Nice Guy around 2 a.m. local time. Obviously wasted, the controversial star was helped to his waiting car by a bodyguard. Disick became upset, however, when he saw some girls sitting in his ride.

It wasn’t clear if Disick was bothered that his seat was taken, or that the women were waiting for him. In fact, he initially didn’t think it was his car, and he had to be assured it was. Disick repeatedly slurred his words as his handler tried to get him inside, and he could be heard telling one of the girls, “Get in the back seat there, honey.”

Once Disick was safely situated, the car took off with the unidentified women still inside. It’s unknown if they were headed back to the reality star’s Beverly Hills mansion or another nightclub. But it was just the latest sign that Disick still hasn’t reformed his bad boy ways more than two months after splitting from Kourtney Kardashian.

The sighting actually came just a few days after a source told People that Disick is “totally lost right now.” And, well, he definitely seemed lost during this latest incident.