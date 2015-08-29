Scott Disick partied with Kylie Jenner on Friday night, while Kourtney Kardashian was home with their children.

Disick and his former pseudo-sister-in-law Jenner were seen leaving 1Oak in Hollywood at the same time, joined by her boyfriend Tyga. The trio were all apparently partying inside the night club alongside Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Diddy, and more. The event was reportedly an album release party for The Weeknd.

Disick, of course, is no stranger to 1Oak, as he frequently host gigs at the nightclub chain’s Las Vegas venue. The outing Friday night, however, marked the first time he was seen with Jenner since Kardashian dumped her longtime baby daddy in early July. It’s possible Tyga was the connection bringing them back together, as he and Disick ran into each other earlier this week.

It’s been believed that Disick is persona non grata for the Kardashian-Jenner family, although, as Gossip Cop reported, he attended a birthday party for Brody Jenner earlier this month. While Disick and 18-year-old Kylie were together Friday night, Kardashian was posting Instagram photos of herself with their son Reign. Disick has mainly been spending time with the kids separately from his ex.

Gossip Cop fully expects the tabloids to use the situation to concoct yet another false story about Disick and Jenner, considering OK! absurdly claimed earlier this year that she was pregnant with his baby.