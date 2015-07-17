Scott Disick is officially back in Los Angeles. But instead of spending time with his children, he invited a group of models over to his new Beverly Hills home.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kourtney Kardashian dumped Disick earlier this month after he was photographed getting inappropriately close with Chloe Bartoli in Monaco. Disick was in the midst of a major partying spree that had him away from his family for a month. He next went to Florida, missing daughter Penelope’s birthday, and then Long Island, where he’s originally from.

And now Disick spent Thursday, his first day back in L.A., partying with models, who he invited over to his new bachelor pad. The women were photographed in revealing outfits outside the residence. Rapper Mally Mall was also seen.

The controversial star originally purchased the mansion last year with the intention of flipping it. But, now that Kardashian kicked him out in the wake of their breakup, it’s now his primary place to live. As Gossip Cop reported, Disick’s assistants were previously seen unloading his belongings there after Kardashian threw the possessions out of her home.

Neither Disick nor Kardashian has specifically spoken about the split. Since ending the relationship, she has been focused on caring for their three kids and spending time with family. Disick has been shilling for companies on Instagram, and continuing to party, though he has backed out of his $50,000 Atlantic City appearance.