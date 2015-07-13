Scott Disick has actually been seeing his kids since he went MIA a month ago, but only via Facetime, Gossip Cop confirms. While he hasn’t physically been around his three children, Mason, Penelope, and baby Reign, for some time now, we’re told he does try to connect with them every day over his phone and computer.

As Gossip Cop has previously reported, Disick has been partying for the past month, at one point in Monaco with stylist Chloe Bartoli, far away from his kids in California. Because of that and issues that have grown over the years, his longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian broke up with Disick earlier in July.

While it’s true, as TMZ says, that Disick has partially kept his distance because of the current explosive nature of his relationship with Kardashian, Gossip Cop is told that it’s a convenient excuse and really only that way because of his partying ways and blatant cheating. As we noted a few days ago, Kardashian removed all of Disick’s clothing from the home they once shared.

For her part, Kardashian is still making an effort to have her two older kids Facetime with their dad because she wants them to have some degree of normalcy and understands the importance of them keeping a connection to their father. And even though both Kardashian and Disick’s intentions are for the vast majority good, Gossip Cop is told some of their actions are guided by them both being advised about various legal issues, including “alienation,” should custody questions come into play.