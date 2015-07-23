Scott Disick was back to being a dad, at least for a few hours, on Wednesday, when he spent time with son Mason in Los Angeles. See photos here.

The controversial star was seen taking the 5-year-old to Barnes and Noble, where he treated Mason to some new toys. Afterward, they had dinner at a local restaurant called Rosti Cafe. In pictures snapped by paparazzi, father and son are seen walking side-by-side as Mason clutches his gifts.

The outing marked the first time Disick was seen with one of his children in public since Kourtney Kardashian dumped him earlier this month. As Gossip Cop reported, the breakup came after he was photographed getting inappropriately close with stylist Chloe Bartoli in Monaco. Prior to that, he hadn’t been home to his family, which also includes daughter Penelope and son Reign, in about a month.

During that time, Disick was only keeping in touch with his kids via FaceTime. Over the July Fourth weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped up, taking Mason with to New York for the holiday. The trip led to a false HollywoodLife report, which Gossip Cop busted for wrongly claiming Mason had asked West if he was his new “dad.”

Disick returned to Los Angeles last week following a multi-city partying spree. Though Kardashian kicked him out of their home, he reportedly visited their children last Wednesday night, while the reality star was at the ESPY Awards. The next day, models were photographed outside his new Beverly Hills mansion, and sources denied Disick was partying and hooking up with them, instead claiming the women were there for a music video shoot.

Unconfirmed reports say Kardashian, who was with Disick for nearly 10 years but never married, wants to get sole custody of the kids, and is meeting with famed attorney Laura Wasser. Disick is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Friday, as he’s slated to host a party at 1Oak Las Vegas, an event that he had postponed in the immediate aftermath of the split. The photo of Disick above is a picture Kardashian shared in honor of his birthday in May. See the new photos of Disick and Mason here.