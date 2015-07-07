It's safe to say Scott Disick's ex, Chloe Bartoli, is also not having the best week ever.

Following news that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott split over the Fourth of July weekend, in the wake of Scott being photographed getting touchy-feely with Chloe in Monte Carlo, plenty of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans took to Chloe's social media accounts to let the celebrity stylist know just how they feel about her.

Some of the tamer comments on her Instagram include, "slut," "home wrecker," and "whore."

"Tbh I can't stand this girl," one user writes. "You don't ruin any family whether they're famous or not, but hating on her isn't gonna change her wanna be ways of being a hoe."

In an Instagram post showing dogs in a cage, in which Chloe asks her followers to sign a petition to shut down the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, the comments are also particularly harsh.

"B---- u should be the one not the dogs since dogs have good heart and u don't," one commenter writes. "That should be you in the cage," another comment reads.

Still, Chloe does have her defenders.

"Woooah this is out of control. S--- happens," one user writes. "Scott is the main one to blame in this situation. I am a huge supporter of Kourtney but Scott has never been truly good for Kourtney and he is the one that was in the relationship with 3 kids. @chloebartoli is single and free to do as she pleases. Give the poor girl a break."

Kourtney, 36, and Scott, 32, have been dating since 2006. They have three children together -- Mason, 5, Penelope, 2, and Reign, six months. Scott has been spending an increasing amount of time with friends who "are not a good influence" on him and "not looking out for his best interests," a source tells ET about their split.

Scott's struggles with substance abuse are well-known. In March, he entered a hallucinogenic rehab facility in Costa Rica.