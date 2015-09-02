Is it still consider crashing when Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson shows up to your wedding uninvited?

This is what happened to one lucky bride and groom when Pattinson randomly dropped by their nuptials in Northern Ireland.

The wedding videographer was more than happy to snap shots of the 29-year-old actor with the bride and guests, and shared a pic on Facebook.

"That moment when Robert Pattison featured in my wedding video," Brian McNabb captioned the photo, with the hashtags " #rpats #weddingcrasher #robertpattison."

Posted by Show and Tell on Sunday, August 30, 2015Pattinson has a wedding of his own to plan after getting engaged to FKA Twigs earlier this year.

R&B artist T-Pain accidentally broke the couple's engagement news in April, but shared with ET that he had no idea that they were actually planning on getting married.

At the time, T-Pain was making an April Fool's Day prank. When asked if the remark was intended as a joke, he told ET, "It was, until it turned real... I was actually just playin' [and] she was, like, 'That's a real thing.'"

As for FKA Twigs' reaction, T-Pain said she was cool about it. "She wasn't mad because she hadn't told me," he said. "I joke about it all the time, but that one time it got heavy coverage."