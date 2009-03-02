Entertainment Tonight

Fresh off his Best Actor Academy Award for his role as Harvey Milk, Sean Penn is now trying to do even more to make Milk's memory live on forever.

According to Variety, the veteran actor has joined the effort to establish Harvey Milk's birthday (May 22), as a holiday in California.

Penn is scheduled to appear at a news conference in San Francisco on Tuesday along with state Sen. Mark Leno, co-star and activist Cleve Jones, and Milk's nephew Stuart Milk, the trade paper reports.

Supporters of the bill hope that the state of California will recognize May 22 as a "Day of Significance", and that schools will arrange activities and lessons based around Milk's life and work.