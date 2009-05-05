Usmagazine.com has obtained footage of Jon & Kate Plus 8 dad Jon Gosselin slipping out of mistress Deanna Hummel's Reading, Pennsylvania, house at 7:30 a.m. March 13 -- a month before they had first been photographed together at Legends Lounge at 2 a.m.

That wasn't Jon's only trip to her home.

In the new issue of Us Weekly (on newsstands Wednesday), Deanna's brother (and roommate) Jason Hummel says that Jon, 32, often popped by.

At the Hummel house, Jason says Deanna and Jon would "pretty much stay locked away like two teenagers. It was weird. He's a grown man."

He also adds, "A lot of the time, it was pretty, um, gross listening to her, you know, um — how do I say this? The walls are thin. Let's just say that. I mean, no one wants to hear his sister having sex, let alone with a married dude who's, like, almost twice her age and who has eight kids and a maybe-crazy wife. Ick. Nast."

For more explosive details on the affair -- including Gosselin's bizarre courtship style, their first cheap dinner date, his reckless behavior, how Deanna got in trouble at work after the Legends' photos appeared, the gift he bought for Deanna while he was on a trip with Kate, and how Deanna believed Jon was going to leave Kate for her -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly today!