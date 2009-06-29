The last photos of Michael Jackson before he died Thursday have surfaced.

Two days before the singer passed away at 50 from cardiac arrest, he danced through a final concert rehearsal at L.A.'s Staples Center Tuesday.

He planned to kick off a comeback tour in London next month.

Jackson appeared completely fine while practicing, a magician working on stage illusions tells Usmagazine.com.

"Michael was on stage performing the numbers, singing and dancing with the cast," Ed Alonzo told Us about seeing Jackson Wednesday evening at rehearsals. "It was a privilege to be able to watch the concert that no one will see now.

"By the time that Michael came in, all we had to do was just show [the plan] to him. He was such a quick learner," he went on. "He would learn this stuff in seconds. And jump right into it! The choreography, all of it... He looked fantastic."

Jackson's manager, Frank DiLeo, called the rehearsal "amazing."

"Michael rehearsed 10 or 11 songs. He sang and danced, not always at full power, but the way you do for a run-through," a sobbing DiLeo told the Hollywood Reporter. "When the show was over, he called me, but I was in the back getting something. He found me, and said, 'Frank, I am so happy.' He said he was just so happy. He said, 'This is really our time.' He put his arm around me."

Footage from the three-hour rehearsal is already being packaged into a DVD, TV special and album, the New York Post reports.

"We have a live album in the can," a source at AEG, promoter of the London concerts, told TheWrap.com hours after Jackson's death.

The Chicago Sun-Times says it will likely be released after a live tribute to Jackson airs this September, which will reportedly feature Madonna, Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder.