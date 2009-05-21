Vanessa Hudgens makes her post-High School Musical debut in Bandslam in this new preview on Yahoo! Movies (watch above).

The 20-year-old actress plays Sam, a high school student who joins a group of misfits and forms a rock band to compete on Band Slam, "the biggest musical competition in the country."

In this clip, Hudgens sings and dances, much like she did in her last film, High School Musical 3.

The movie -- also starring Friends alum Lisa Kudrow -- hits theaters this August.