The Knowles women sure know how to throw the chicest weddings.

Kelly Rowland shared a pic of what appears to be Tina Knowles' bridesmaids at Tina's wedding to actor Richard Lawson earlier this month, in which she and fellow stars Solange and Beyonce look beyond fierce in wedding white. All three women show off their individual style in the stylish shot, Kelly in a cut-out jumpsuit, Solange in an unconventional draped creation, and Beyonce in a plunging lace design accessorized with a flower crown in her wavy locks.

The all-white look is similar to Solange's wedding shot from last November, when she married music video director Alan Ferguson in a stunning Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown with an attached cape.

But nobody could steal the spotlight from 61-year-old Tina, who stunned in a gold-belted Romona Keveza creation and rocked a bold red lip for her big day.

"Mom," Solange captioned this stunning shot.

"It was important to me to have a wedding and walk in white, because sometimes we feel that at a certain age you should act a certain way," Tina told People about her amazing wedding look. "You can find love at any age. You just have to go for it."

Tina and Richard wed aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 12, in what turned out to be a star-studded affair. Aside from Beyonce, Jay Z, Solange and Kelly, Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child was also in attendance, as well as Samuel L. Jackson.

"To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin' there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that … it was really beautiful," Tina adds.

