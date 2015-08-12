Katy Perry channeled Elizabeth Taylor in a new photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar, and ET has a sneak peek.

"I would say it's a compliment to be compared to Elizabeth Taylor," Perry says in the clip. "She was so fabulous and decadent."

Harper's Bazaar only gave ET this behind-the-scenes look at their Icons issue, out Tuesday. In it, Perry takes on Taylor's likeness through the lens of pop artist Andy Warhol.

While Perry admires Taylor's good qualities, she seems prepared to take on the less desirable parts of the icon's life as well.

"I'm sure I'll be married just as many times," Perry jokes. For those keeping score, Taylor said "I do" on eight different occasions.