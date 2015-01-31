No selfie here!

President Obama got in the middle of this Kim Kardashian snap with her husband Kanye West. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star posted this pic on Friday as a flashback.

Wearing a nude top, Kim looks ready for some serious political discussion as West and the president happily smile. This pic is an official autograph as the president not only signed it but gave a shout out to their 1-year-old baby, North West.

NEWS: Celebs Say Rock the Vote But Didn't Vote Themselves

West initially tweeted about their presidential encounter back on Nov. 4 saying that this meeting had actually occurred in October.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Best Selfies

Later on Nov.4, he wrote that he's supporting the Democratic ticket in the midterms and asked for people to get out and vote.