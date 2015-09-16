Selena Gomez isn’t ruling out getting back together with Justin Bieber, admitting she just doesn’t “know” what the future holds for them as a couple.

Gomez opens up about the state of their on-and-off relationship in her new Elle October cover story. The singer-actress reveals they’re “genuinely” friends right now, and notes, “I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that… We grew up together. I think people want it to be different.” Shrugging off allegations of “drama,” Gomez says, “We’re too young for that. Nobody was married. There was no…. I respect him. And I think he respects me, in a healthy manner.”

The star further acknowledges she had a “thing” with Zedd, and denies that her new single, “Same Old Love” is “about a specific relationship.” Still, she says, “Sometimes you’re stuck in the same cycle. This is kind of my ‘forget it’ song. I’m sick of all of it.” But would she and Bieber ever reunite romantically again? The magazine reports Gomez laughed and “practically” shouted in response, “I don’t know!”

Gomez further says the focus on her love life has left her “exhausted.” Looking back on last year’s American Music Awards, where she performed “The Heart Wants What It Wants” for the first time, she recalls, “Everybody was talking about the same thing: my relationship.” She goes on to remember, “I said, I want this [performance] to be the last time I have to talk about this. And acknowledge this feeling. I was kind of devastated. I was like, ‘This is all I have right now. This is gonna be it. And all I want is to move on.’”

After the positive reception to the performance, Gomez says she felt “a huge weight lifted off me.” “That’s why, from this point on, I know I can prove myself, you know. I haven’t scratched the surface yet,” she explains. Taylor Swift is even quoted as praising her best friend for wanting to change the narrative around her.

Swift tells Elle, “It isn’t easy for her to put herself out there, knowing that a lot of the media will try and twist her lyrics into a headline about her ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t care anymore. Now she knows that good music rises above and outlasts the weekly cycle of ridiculous headlines. We talk about this all the time. What ultimately matters is helping someone you’ve never met go through a hard time because you articulated how they feel in your music.”

While the full issue won’t hit newsstands until September 22, Gomez already posted on Instagram that it’s “one of my absolute favorite interviews.” She further gushed, “Elle you always do me justice. Love you!”