Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are ringing in the New Year together in the United Arab Emirates. The pals took off from LAX on Sunday, Dec. 28, and are now in Dubai.

Gomez shared a picture from the flight writing, “Plane rides tho… #emirates.” The group of friends took the time to post for pictures with fans at the airport, and even with the flight attendants aboard their flight. Among the other girlfriends on the trip are “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell and model Devon Windsor.

So far, Hadid’s boyfriend Cody Simpson is one of the few males said to be with them. As Gossip Cop reported, the on-and-off couple recently reunited, and he told “Entertainment Tonight,” “I kind of realized that I didn’t want to be without her.” In the same interview, Simpson defended Jenner and other controversial friends, including Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. “I’ve known [Jenner] since I was like 14, but it’s people like that that get a bad rap and I’m not sure why,” said the singer.

Gomez, Hadid and Jenner also celebrated the Christmas season together earlier this month in New York, where they were joined by Taylor Swift. Over the last year, outlets like HollywoodLife have pitted the women against each other in fake feuds, usually centered around Bieber. Gossip Cop is happy to see the stars continue to prove the reports wrong.