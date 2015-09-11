Selena Gomez talks about posing naked for the cover of new album Revival, how body shaming played a role, and why she doesn’t “give a f*ck” what people say about her in a new interview.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Gomez got completely naked for the Revival album cover art, but she’s positioned in such a way so as not to reveal her breasts. Other intimate areas are concealed as well.

During a talk with Power 106’s “The Cruz Show” on Friday, radio host J Cruz asks the pop star why she made the decision to go nude. Gomez explains, “You have to understand that I dealt with a lot of body shaming this year, and I’ve never experienced that before.” She adds, “I don’t care about that stuff, but I did start gaining weight, and I didn’t mind it. I enjoyed it.”

However, the singer admits it was “really hurtful” when people on social media started pointing out that she had gained a few pounds. One of the show’s co-hosts assures Gomez that she’s a “tiny girl,” to which the singer replies, “It’s not even about my weight. It’s just that I’m not gonna give a f*ck what people say.”

She also reveals that from an artistic standpoint, “I don’t want diamonds and things all over me for the cover, and really thick makeup. I wanted it natural.”

Gomez feels once Revival is released, her nude photo won’t be on anyone’s minds anymore. “The music is gonna take over because that’s how confident I am about it,” she says.