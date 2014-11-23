Selena Gomez performed “The Heart Wants What It Wants” for the first time live at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Gomez’s emotional AMAs performance ended with her fighting back tears and mouthing, “Thank you, Jesus.” Her good pal Taylor Swift seemed almost as shaken in the audience.

As Gossip Cop recently reported, the song is a thinly veiled commentary on Gomez’s relationship with on-and-off again boyfriend Justin Bieber. Among the lyrics to the heartfelt song are “There’s a million reasons why I should give you up/But the heart wants what it wants.”

Gomez’s AMAs performance began much like her music video, with an audio recording of the singer saying, “I know him, though, and I know his heart, and I know what he wouldn’t do to hurt me. But I didn’t realize that I’m feeling so confident and feeling so great about myself, and then it just be completely shattered by one thing, by something so stupid. But then you make me feel crazy. You make me feel like it’s my fault. I was in pain.”

