Selena Gomez is stunning -- even in terrycloth!

She's the latest celeb to get snapped by photographer Mario Testino for his "towel series." He posted the photo to Instagram on Sunday.

NEWS: Selena Gomez Says 'There's More to Love' in Sexy Swimsuit Photo

Gomez joins fellow famous faces like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Testino's series. In each one, the subject is posed in a white towel.

The former Disney star is showing off her beautiful beach body at every possible opportunity: On her own Instagram, in V Magazine, in her backyard, and in Mexico.

PICS: Hollywood's Hottest Bikini Bods!

She's been open about her struggles with mental illness and eating disorders, so it's awesome to see her flaunting her healthier, happier self.