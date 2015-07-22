Aww! You're gonna make us cry, Selena Gomez!

The "Good For You" singer posted an emotional Instagram to her fans for her 23rd birthday, captioning the pic, "I am the luckiest, happiest girl today. Thank you guys so much for all the bday wishes!! I love growing up with YOU."

The singer also dropped the title and release date for her next album, Revival, set for Oct. 9.

And even though she may not be "feelin' 22" anymore, Selena's BFF Taylor Swift posted an amazing birthday message to the singer as well, writing, "Happy 23rd Birthday, @selenagomez. I can't believe it's been 7 years since we met!! I love you so much, always."

Happy 23rd Birthday, @selenagomez. I can't believe it's been 7 years since we met!! I love you so much, always. pic.twitter.com/V1acAV3HdR

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 22, 2015

Selena has been really looking forward to her big day this year! Just last week, the singer Instagrammed a picture with the caption, "Your girl is almost 23!! #gettinexcited #8days #whyamihuggingtheseatbelt."

