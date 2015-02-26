Selena Gomez reached out to a struggling, potentially suicidal fan on social media early Thursday, sharing an inspirational message of perseverance and love. When she noticed that one of her admirers seemed to be going through a terrible time, Gomez followed the individual and left a lengthy comment. She then took a screenshot of hopeful message and posted it on her own Instagram account.

She wrote: “By me following you is not me saying it’s ok to think these thoughts. It’s not me saying ‘hey you said sad things, so I’m going to follow you to make you feel better.’ God puts us in situations that are so unexplainably difficult for a reason. There is someone in the world feeling so much, just like you. There is someone who will always have it better or have it way worse than you.”

Gomez added: “The point of all of that is for [you] to feel not alone. My point is, you are not alone in this world. People everyday feel so many emotions they wish they could turn it off. But that’s not why we are here. We are here for relationships, for people just like us who feel worthless.”

She concluded: Your purpose is to share, help, encourage. Remember that. Please. Before you think of taking your life, think of all the life’s you could save. I love you. More importantly there is a God that will love more than I ever could.”

In her Instagram caption, Gomez wrote, “I know I meant lives. I don’t care about grammar. I’m sorry I had to share. Every life is worth it.”