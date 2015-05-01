Selena Gomez is once again defending herself against weight critics, after a supposed fan made harsh comments about her appearance. Commenting on one of the pop star’s Instagram photos, the person wrote, “@selenagomez you need to work out! Please stop eating junk food.”

Gomez quickly fired back in the comments section, according to a screengrab, writing, “You’re disgusting. IM IN the business and I could care less about ‘they’ or you say I should look like. I don’t need to do anything other than love myself, take care of my work, fans, family and friends.” She continued in another comment, “And I do work out. It’s not your place to tell anyone what they should or should not do.” Gomez then asked for the fan to be blocked.

Sadly, the pop star has been receiving tons of hateful comments about her weight in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Gomez was criticized for wearing a bikini on her curvier frame while at the beach in Mexico. She responded to the tasteless comments by posting a photo of herself on her Instagram page wearing a sexy, cut-out one-piece bathing suit. “I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove,” Gomez captioned the picture.

The pop star’s friend, Abigail Breslin, also recently came to Gomez’s defense, posting on her Tumblr page that all the hateful remarks about Gomez’s bikini photo was “ridiculous.” Breslin wrote, “Why are you commenting on a gorgeous, talented and smart young girls body when she’s on the beach having fun with her friends AND SHE LOOKS AMAZING… Aren’t there more important things the world can be reporting on??” What do you think about Gomez getting attacked for her weight, and her reported response to the alleged fan?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Eva Mendes and more TBT social media pics

Celeb style hits and misses for February 2015

Trend report: Wraps and ponchos