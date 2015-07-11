Don't ever count Serena Williams out.

The 33-year-old tennis legend slogged through a slow start and eight double faults Saturday to defeat Spain's Garbine Muguruza and take home her sixth Wimbledon title. The win marks Williams' fourth Grand Slam championship in a row and 21st major overall.

The victory also means that the tennis legend now holds all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, the second "Serena Slam" of her career. If she wins the U.S. Open in August, Williams will become the first player to sweep all four majors in the same season since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Williams is also the oldest woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era. She has now won eight major championships since turning 30.

Celebs immediately took to Twitter to sing Serena's praises.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling even took some time to slam a Twitter reply from a fan who said the reason for Williams' continued success is because she is "built like a man."

"Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress," Rowling observed sarcastically, attaching a stunning pic of Serena. "You're an idiot."

