Seth Rogen mocked the Kid Rock on Twitter on Friday after the Midwestern singer said he won’t stop using the Confederate flag during his concerts. Kid Rock made headlines earlier this week when the National Action Network’s Michigan chapter protested outside the Detroit Historical Museum, which houses a Kid Rock exhibit, demanding the rocker stop using the controversial flag as a backdrop during his shows.

Kid Rock responded to the backlash earlier this week, releasing a statement to Fox News host Megyn Kelly, saying, “Please tell the people who are protesting to kiss my ass/Ask me some questions.” Fox News noted, at the time, that Kid Rock doesn’t use the Confederate flag because of its racial undertones, but rather because he likes the Southern pride associated with it. The network also reminded its viewers that the singer has a biracial son named Robert James Richie, Jr. and now a biracial grandchild.

Shortly after Kid Rock’s comment to Fox News, Seth Rogen mocked the singer’s strong connection to the South. Rogen tweeted, “Does Kid Rock know he’s from Detroit?” Tell us what you think about Kid Rock’s comment to the Confederate flag protestors and Seth Rogen’s tweet about the singer?

