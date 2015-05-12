Justin Bieber lists what he's looking for in relationships to Seventeen magazine, but did he not see these qualities in his on-again, off-again flame Selena Gomez?

The 21-year-old pop star is undergoing an image overhaul, and as he sheds his bad-boy persona, Bieber shares what he's now looking for in friendships and romances.

"I was rebelling a little bit. I was getting cockier and cockier," the "Girlfriend" singer admits. "I didn't have people to check me. I looked back and I was disappointed in myself."

Bieber adds, "I need healthy relationships with people I can feel safe with. People I can say whatever to, and I'm not going to be judged."

As for what he's looking for when it comes to a relationship, Bieber says his next girlfriend needs to know herself. "In a girl, I want someone who's confident in herself and honest," he tells the magazine. "I have to find her very attractive and as someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life."

This past year, Gomez told Ellen DeGeneres that she had a lot of learning to do about herself after her breakup from Bieber. "I feel like I have been doing this so long that people tend to forget that they're all like, 'be yourself, be yourself', and I'm still trying to figure out who that is," the 22-year-old singer/actress confessed. "So I just try to be the best I can be."

That didn't stop Bieber from giving his ex a shout-out after the stylish Met Gala. "Hey, Selena looked gorgeous at the Met Ball," he yelled at paparazzi as he left the after parties.

Was Bieber calling out his ex?