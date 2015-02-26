Shailene Woodley is definitely comfortable in her own skin.

The "Insurgent" star poses topless for the April 2015 issue of Glamour UK, sporting nothing but a loose pair of bellbottoms, and reveals what she loves about Europe -- their attitude towards sexuality.

"Part of the reason I love Europe is that sexuality is no big deal there," she says. "You go to a topless beach and the dudes aren't checking out your t---, because they're just boobs. [In America] sex is something that's not talked about -- yet it's in our faces more than anything else."

And the always outspoken 23-year-old doesn't stop there, "In school, rather than teach you about sex, they tell you about abstinence, which doesn't work."

As for her own nudity on-screen, not surprisingly, Shailene is unaffected. She went nude in last year's "White Bird in a Blizzard," in which she seduces an older man played by "Hung" star Thomas Jane.

"I'm totally comfortable with nudity," she stresses. "I'm not sure it empowers me as an actress or anything, but if I'm going to do a movie with sex scenes, then I'm going to be naked, because I don't know about you, but I don't have sex with bras and panties on."

Speaking of on-screen nudity, Shailene admits that she was "really interested" in the role of Anastasia Steele in the film adaptation of "Fifty Shades of Grey." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shailene was actually a "favorite" of author E.L. James for the part -- and clearly wasn't afraid of the nudity in the explicit sex scenes -- but had conflicting press obligations for "Divergent."

"I'd read the books and thought, 'If somebody really can pull this off and make a movie out of it, they will be the biggest genius,'" she admits to the magazine.