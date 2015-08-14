Sharon Stone is defying age.

The 57-year-old actress poses completely naked in a new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar, and it's safe to say she looks incredible.

WATCH: Sharon Stone Does Not Age

"I'm aware that my ass looks like a bag of flapjacks but I'm not trying to be the best-looking broad in the world," Stone tells the magazine about being comfortable enough in her own skin to pose nude. "At a certain point you start asking yourself, 'What really is sexy?' It's not just the elevation of your boobs. It's being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that's with you. If I believed that sexy was trying to be who I was when I did 'Basic Instinct,' then we'd all be having a hard day today."

Still, we think she's holding up pretty well since the 1992 film.

On a more serious note, Stone also opens up about the aneurysm that she suffered in 2001, and the subsequent cerebral hemorrhage that lasted nine days. The "Agent X" star says she felt unwell for three days before she went to the emergency room, and it turned out she'd had a stroke. She lost consciousness soon after being admitted.

"When I came to, the doctor was leaning over me. I said, 'Am I dying?'" she recalls. "And he said, 'You're bleeding into your brain.' I said, 'I should call my mom,' and he said, 'You're right. You could lose the ability to speak soon.'"

Stone was eventually diagnosed with a ruptured vertebral artery. "I was hemorrhaging so much that my brain had been pushed into the front of my face," she says bluntly. "It took two years for my body just to absorb all the internal bleeding I had. It almost feels like my entire DNA changed. My brain isn't sitting where it used to, my body type changed, and even my food allergies are different."

Though as a result, she notes that she's become more "emotionally intelligent."

"I chose to work very hard to open up other parts of my mind," she explains. "Now I'm stronger. And I can be abrasively direct. That scares people, but I think that's not my problem. It's like, I have brain damage; you'll just have to deal with it."

These days, a confident Stone is actually looking to improve her love life.

"I never get asked out," she surprisingly complains. "It's so stupid. I don't know what to do. I've been getting more brazen with flirting, but I don't think men realize that I'm flirting. They just think, 'Oh, she's fun!'"

"Do you think people even realize I'm straight?" she hilariously asks her assistant. "I think they have questions about it because I have so many lesbian friends right now."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Bikini Bods Over 40

In March, the always fearless Stone went tubing ahead of her 57th birthday.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Hottest bikini bodies: 40 and over

Sharon Stone's looks over the years

Sharon Stone stuns in bikini on Shape magazine cover