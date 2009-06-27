LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Rev. Al Sharpton says the Jackson family is considering a series of simultaneous global celebrations and other ideas as they decide how to commemorate the life of the King of Pop.

Sharpton said Saturday he has spoken with Michael Jackson's brothers Jackie and Jermaine and plans to meet with the family Sunday at their request.

Sharpton says the family is frustrated that so much of the media attention has focused on Michael Jackson's problems.

They want to make sure he's remembered for his spectacular contributions to music and culture.