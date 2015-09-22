Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, are taking their love to the next level -- with matching tats, that is.

The newly engaged couple visited West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share highlights from their adventures.

Booth, who 30-year-old Kaitlyn chose as the winner in the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, showed off a new dove tattoo on the back of his right arm. It's an identical match to the birds displayed on both of Bristowe's arms.

"Fresh ink. #TheBigE," the 29-year-old Ryan Gosling lookalike captioned the photo.

Cue the best line ever from The Notebook…

Even though the tattoo is not real -- Booth confirmed it was henna on Snapchat after fans on his Instagram speculated it looked fake -- it's adorable, regardless.

This isn't the first time we've seen the couple pull off a matching look this month, however. Booth recently shared a pic of the pair sporting matching leather jackets and jeans.

"Couples who leather together…," he wrote.

