Shawn Booth Gets Bird Tattoo Just Like 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, are taking their love to the next level -- with matching tats, that is.
The newly engaged couple visited West Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share highlights from their adventures.
Booth, who 30-year-old Kaitlyn chose as the winner in the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, showed off a new dove tattoo on the back of his right arm. It's an identical match to the birds displayed on both of Bristowe's arms.
"Fresh ink. #TheBigE," the 29-year-old Ryan Gosling lookalike captioned the photo.
Cue the best line ever from The Notebook…
Even though the tattoo is not real -- Booth confirmed it was henna on Snapchat after fans on his Instagram speculated it looked fake -- it's adorable, regardless.
This isn't the first time we've seen the couple pull off a matching look this month, however. Booth recently shared a pic of the pair sporting matching leather jackets and jeans.
"Couples who leather together…," he wrote.
